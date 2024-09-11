Top Stories From September 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 11, 2024.

113-Year-Old Arrested For School Threats On Social Media

A threat reported through a 988 chatline led to heavy law enforcement presence at schools in the Watertown area on August 22 (Photo Source: Wilson County Schools)

A 13-year-old is facing charges after police say he made threats to several schools in middle Tennessee on social media. Read more

2Tennessee Confirms First Positive Measles Case In The State Since 2019

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more

3Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 10

health inspections

 

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Read more

45 Things to Know About Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee. Read more

5Man Considered Armed and Dangerous Wanted out of Maury County

Michael Van Dobbs (Maury County Sheriff\\’s Department)

September 9, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous. Read more

