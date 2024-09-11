Top Stories From September 11, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 11, 2024.
A 13-year-old is facing charges after police say he made threats to several schools in middle Tennessee on social media. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more
These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 3-10, 2024. Read more
Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee. Read more
September 9, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous. Read more
