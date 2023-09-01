Top Stories From Sept 1, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 1, 2023.

1List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

2Woman Killed in Home Explosion in Williamson County

(Photo-Arrington Fire & Rescue)

A woman was killed in a home explosion in Arrington, Tennessee on Friday, according to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

3What’s New to Streaming in September 2023

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

4Stolen Credit Card Used to Buy $1,200 Worth of Items at CoolSprings Galleria

Photo: Franklin Police

Franklin Police want to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card and purchased $1,200 worth of items at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

5Nearly 40 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs, $400K, Guns Found During Nashville Drug Bust

Photo: Murfreesboro Police
Photo: Murfreesboro Police

A ten-month investigation begun by Murfreesboro Police and now involving the MNPD & TBI led to the arrest of alleged major drug trafficker Brandon Ostein. Read more.

