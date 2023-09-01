Top Stories From Sept 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 1, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
A woman was killed in a home explosion in Arrington, Tennessee on Friday, according to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card and purchased $1,200 worth of items at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.
A ten-month investigation begun by Murfreesboro Police and now involving the MNPD & TBI led to the arrest of alleged major drug trafficker Brandon Ostein. Read more.