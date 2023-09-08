Top Stories From Sept 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 8, 2023.

1Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

2List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

3Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

photo from YouTube

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo by Brenda Black

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

5Support WCS Students at Marching Band Exhibition

Looking for a way to support WCS band students and have fun at the same time this weekend? Read more.

