Top Stories From Sept 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 5, 2023.
Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.
On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.
Two suspects allegedly used credit cards stolen from a gym locker at Life Time Athletic to purchase nearly $2,000 in gift cards at Sam’s Club. Read more.
Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will continue the Never Say Never Tour with a string of November shows. Read more.
The Williamson County Opioid Task Force is accepting applications for Community Grants from organizations located in Tennessee to reduce opioid use and its effects in Williamson County. Read more.