Top Stories From Sept 5, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 5, 2023.

1List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy. Read more.

2Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

3Couple Accused of Using Credit Cards Stolen from Franklin Gym Locker

Photo: Franklin Police Dept.

Two suspects allegedly used credit cards stolen from a gym locker at Life Time Athletic to purchase nearly $2,000 in gift cards at Sam’s Club. Read more.

4Peter Frampton Coming to The Ryman this Fall

photo by Austin Lord

Following his nationwide run of summer tour dates, Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will continue the Never Say Never Tour with a string of November shows. Read more.

5Williamson County Announces $1.1 M to Distribute Through Grants for Opioid Remediation

The Williamson County Opioid Task Force is accepting applications for Community Grants from organizations located in Tennessee to reduce opioid use and its effects in Williamson County. Read more.

