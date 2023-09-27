Top Stories From Sept 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 27, 2023.
Top L to R – Joshua Shinbaum, 26, Conor Logan, 28, Bottom L to R – Warren Bryant, 65, Julian Alderman, 43
Over the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, (ICAC) Task Force, arrested four Williamson County residents following Grand Jury indictments. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The LEGO store will open a new storefront in Franklin. Read more.
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber
The Brunch Collective celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 22, 2023, at 412 McLemore Avenue in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.
Photo by WCS
An Independence High student is finding time in her busy schedule to help others. Read more.
Twenty miles south of the hustle and bustle of Nashville, you’ll find one of the most treasured towns in all of Tennessee. Read more.