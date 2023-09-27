Top Stories From Sept 27, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 27, 2023.

1Four Williamson County Men Indicted in Child Pornography Investigation

Top L to R – Joshua Shinbaum, 26, Conor Logan, 28, Bottom L to R – Warren Bryant, 65, Julian Alderman, 43

Over the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, (ICAC) Task Force, arrested four Williamson County residents following Grand Jury indictments. Read more.

2LEGO Store to Open at the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The LEGO store will open a new storefront in Franklin. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: The Brunch Collective in Spring Hill

The Brunch Collective
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

The Brunch Collective celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 22, 2023, at 412 McLemore Avenue in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.

4Independence High Student Starts Nonprofit

Make Y'All Smile
Photo by WCS

An Independence High student is finding time in her busy schedule to help others. Read more.

5Neighborhood Feature: Our Favorite Places in Franklin

warren-bradley-october2

Twenty miles south of the hustle and bustle of Nashville, you’ll find one of the most treasured towns in all of Tennessee. Read more.

 

