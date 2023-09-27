Top Stories From Sept 26, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 26, 2023.

1Four Williamson County Men Indicted in Child Pornography Investigation

Top L to R – Joshua Shinbaum, 26, Conor Logan, 28, Bottom L to R – Warren Bryant, 65, Julian Alderman, 43

Over the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, (ICAC) Task Force, arrested four Williamson County residents following Grand Jury indictments. Read more.

2Nashville International Airport® Unveils New International Arrivals Facility

New International Arrivals Facility at BNA Monday Sept. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) today unveiled the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and BNA Marketplace, two key pillars of the airport’s breakthrough BNA® Vision construction and renovation plan. Read more.

3Morgan Wallen to Bring ‘One Night at a Time’ to Nissan Stadium

photo by David Lehr

Morgan Wallen announced “One Night at a Time 2024” tour this morning with the help of Peyton and Eli Manning. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: The Children’s Ballet Theatre in Spring Hill

The Children's Ballet Theatre
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

The Children’s Ballet Theatre celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 21, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village, Unit 206 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.

5Fall Events in Nashville

Break out the sweaters and boots because fall is almost here, and Nashville and the surrounding area have so many things to do. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here