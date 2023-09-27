Top Stories From Sept 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 26, 2023.
Over the last month, members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children, (ICAC) Task Force, arrested four Williamson County residents following Grand Jury indictments. Read more.
Nashville International Airport (BNA®) today unveiled the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) and BNA Marketplace, two key pillars of the airport’s breakthrough BNA® Vision construction and renovation plan. Read more.
Morgan Wallen announced “One Night at a Time 2024” tour this morning with the help of Peyton and Eli Manning. Read more.
The Children’s Ballet Theatre celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 21, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village, Unit 206 in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.
Break out the sweaters and boots because fall is almost here, and Nashville and the surrounding area have so many things to do. Read more.