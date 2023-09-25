Top Stories From Sept 25, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 25, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 5

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 5-8, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2PHOTOS: 2023 Pilgrimage Festival Day 2

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival continued on Sunday, September 24th for its second and final day at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin with about 25,000 attendees. Read more.

3Traveling Pastor Charged With Child Rape, Sexual Assault in Murfreesboro

A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read more.

4Video: Investigation Underway After Vape Shop Burglary in Spring Hill

SHPD detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on September 21/22 overnight at Old School Vapors on Spedale Court. Read more.

5Fall Events in Nashville

Break out the sweaters and boots because fall is almost here, and Nashville and the surrounding area have so many things to do. Read more.

