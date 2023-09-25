Top Stories From Sept 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 25, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for September 5-8, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Pilgrimage Festival continued on Sunday, September 24th for its second and final day at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin with about 25,000 attendees. Read more.
A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse. Read more.
SHPD detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred on September 21/22 overnight at Old School Vapors on Spedale Court. Read more.
Break out the sweaters and boots because fall is almost here, and Nashville and the surrounding area have so many things to do. Read more.