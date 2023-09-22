Top Stories From Sept 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 22, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Warby Parker’s new storefront in Franklin will soon open. Read more.
photo courtesy of Tazki’s
Taziki’s will open its latest Franklin location in the Berry Farms community soon. Read more.
be funky stock photo
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Artist-People on the Porch
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify a man they say stole a Sam’s Club shopper’s wallet out of her purse, then used her stolen credit cards to purchase thousands in Cool Springs before she ever realized her wallet was missing. Read more.