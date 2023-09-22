Top Stories From Sept 22, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 22, 2023.

1Warby Parker Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Warby Parker’s new storefront in Franklin will soon open. Read more.

2Taziki’s to Open New Franklin Location Soon

photo courtesy of Tazki’s

Taziki’s will open its latest Franklin location in the Berry Farms community soon. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

be funky stock photo

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

49 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2023

photo by Donna Vissman
Artist-People on the Porch

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.

5Criminal Steals Wallet, Purchases Thousands with Stolen Credit Cards

Franklin Police want to identify a man they say stole a Sam’s Club shopper’s wallet out of her purse, then used her stolen credit cards to purchase thousands in Cool Springs before she ever realized her wallet was missing. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here