Top Stories From Sept 21, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 21, 2023.
Brentwood Middle School has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. This elite award was announced on September 19. Read more.
Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Artist-People on the Porch
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.
The Belong Gaming Arena at the CoolSprings Galleria has closed. Read more.