Top Stories From Sept 21, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 21, 2023.

1Brentwood Middle Named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

Brentwood Middle School has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. This elite award was announced on September 19. Read more.

2Masterchef Winner to Open Whitney’s Cookies in Downtown Franklin

photo courtesy of Whitney’s Cookies

Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

be funky stock photo

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

49 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2023

photo by Donna Vissman
Artist-People on the Porch

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.

5Belong Gaming Arena in Franklin Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

The Belong Gaming Arena at the CoolSprings Galleria has closed. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here