Top Stories From Sept 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 20, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed. Read more.
photo courtesy of Whitney’s Cookies
Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.
Spring Hill Police
On July 27th, a male subject allegedly entered the woman’s restroom at a local fast food restaurant while the restroom was occupied by a 28-year-old female. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
Artist-People on the Porch
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.