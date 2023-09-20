Top Stories From Sept 20, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 20, 2023.

1Huckleberry Brewing Co Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed. Read more.

2Masterchef Winner to Open Whitney’s Cookies in Downtown Franklin

photo courtesy of Whitney’s Cookies

Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.

3Police Seek Information on Man Who Entered Occupied Women’s Restroom

Spring Hill Police
Spring Hill Police

On July 27th, a male subject allegedly entered the woman’s restroom at a local fast food restaurant while the restroom was occupied by a 28-year-old female. Read more.

49 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2023

photo by Donna Vissman
Artist-People on the Porch

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 23 – 24 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. Read more.

59 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

