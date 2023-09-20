Top Stories From Sept 19, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 19, 2023.
Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed. Read more.
Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.
Franklin Police are trying to identify a woman wanted in an attempted auto burglary. Read more.
A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and live music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated during the 14th annual National Banana Pudding Competition in Centerville, Tennessee. Read more.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.