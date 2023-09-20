Top Stories From Sept 19, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 19, 2023.

1Huckleberry Brewing Co Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Huckleberry Brewing, located at 600 Frazier Drive in Franklin, has now closed. Read more.

2Masterchef Winner to Open Whitney’s Cookies in Downtown Franklin

photo courtesy of Whitney’s Cookies

Popular gourmet cookie company Whitney’s Cookies will open its first permanent storefront location. Read more.

3Woman Wanted in Attempted Auto Burglary in Franklin

Franklin Police are trying to identify a woman wanted in an attempted auto burglary. Read more.

4National Banana Pudding Festival Coming to Centerville

Photo from Banana Pudding Festival Facebook.

A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and live music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated during the 14th annual National Banana Pudding Competition in Centerville, Tennessee. Read more.

59 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

