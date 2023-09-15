Top Stories From Sept 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 15, 2023.
Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the Sawgrass subdivision Thursday morning. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Just before 2pm on Thursday, Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the Witt Hill subdivision. Read more.
A fire that started in a commercial clothes dryer at an assisted living and memory support facility Thursday morning was extinguished by an automatic fire sprinkler system, protecting more than 50 occupants and the building. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify two individuals. They stole three pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at more than $1,100, from the Sunglass Hut at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.