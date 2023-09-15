Top Stories From Sept 15, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 15, 2023.

1Investigation Shows Pet Turned on Stove, Caused Fire in Spring Hill Home

Photo: Spring Hill Fire Department

Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the Sawgrass subdivision Thursday morning. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3Pets Killed in Spring Hill House Fire; Home Completely Destroyed

Spring Hill Fire Department

Just before 2pm on Thursday, Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the Witt Hill subdivision. Read more.

4Fire at Assisted Living Facility in Franklin Extinguished by Automatic Fire Sprinkler System

Fire Reported at Symphony Assisted Living and Memory Support on Sept. 14

A fire that started in a commercial clothes dryer at an assisted living and memory support facility Thursday morning was extinguished by an automatic fire sprinkler system, protecting more than 50 occupants and the building. Read more.

5Crime Stoppers Cash Offered for ID of Designer Sunglasses Thieves in Franklin

Franklin Police want to identify two individuals. They stole three pairs of designer sunglasses, valued at more than $1,100, from the Sunglass Hut at the CoolSprings Galleria. Read more.

