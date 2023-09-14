Top Stories From Sept 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 14, 2023.
photo courtesy of WCPR
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms. Read more.
photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
photo From Waldo’s Chicken and Beer
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a Nashville-based fast-casual restaurant, will open at City Park in Brentwood. Read more.
Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings. Here are the Middle Tennessee schools that MaxPreps has ranked in the Top 25 of their high school football rankings. Read more.
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See property transfers in Nolensville Tennessee for August 21-25 2023. Read more.