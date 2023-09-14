Top Stories From Sept 14, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories from September 14, 2023.

1Williamson County Parks and Rec to Open Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms

photo courtesy of WCPR

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3Waldo’s Chicken to Open in Brentwood Soon

Waldo's Chicken
photo From Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a Nashville-based fast-casual restaurant, will open at City Park in Brentwood. Read more.

4MaxPreps High School Football Rankings – September 12, 2023

Throughout the high school football season, MaxPreps updates its high school football rankings. Here are the Middle Tennessee schools that MaxPreps has ranked in the Top 25 of their high school football rankings. Read more.

5Real Estate Property Transfers in Nolensville for August 21, 2023

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

See property transfers in Nolensville Tennessee for August 21-25 2023. Read more.

