Top Stories From Sept 13, 2023

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms.
On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive "Bourbon & Dinner" event.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer, a Nashville-based fast-casual restaurant, will open at City Park in Brentwood.
In honor of the group's 40th anniversary, Sawyer Brown Band announces its new documentary Get Me To The Stage On Time, a docu-exploration of how a Nashville outlier changed the country genre by turning 15 minutes of fame into 40 years.
Country artist, Travis Tritt announced The Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024 that will kick off on March 1, 2024, at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.