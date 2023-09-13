Top Stories From Sept 13, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 13, 2023.

1Williamson County Parks and Rec to Open Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms

photo courtesy of WCPR

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms. Read more.

2Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

3Waldo’s Chicken to Open in Brentwood Soon

Waldo's Chicken
photo From Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a Nashville-based fast-casual restaurant, will open at City Park in Brentwood. Read more.

4Sawyer Brown Band Documentary to Debut at Franklin Theatre

photo from YouTube

In honor of the group’s 40th anniversary, Sawyer Brown Band announces its new documentary Get Me To The Stage On Time, a docu-exploration of how a Nashville outlier changed the country genre by turning 15 minutes of fame into 40 years. Read more.

5Travis Tritt Announces Acoustic Tour with a Stop in Nashville

photo by Alexis K Behnkendorf

Country artist, Travis Tritt announced The Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024 that will kick off on March 1, 2024, at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here