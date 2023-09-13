Top Stories From Sept 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 12, 2023.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms.
On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive "Bourbon & Dinner" event.
The World Famous Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, Music City's legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17.
Nolensville Fire and Nolensville PD received a call reporting an explosion from a construction site located at Hillside Center.
Keith Urban and Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill will return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5, for Urban's All for the Hall concert, presented by City National Bank.