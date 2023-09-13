Top Stories From Sept 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 12, 2023.

1Williamson County Parks and Rec to Open Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms

photo courtesy of WCPR

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the Tennis Complex at Maryland Farms. Read more.

2Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

3Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

photo from YouTube

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.

4Authorities Respond to Explosion in Nolensville

Source: Town of Nolensville

Nolensville Fire and Nolensville PD received a call reporting an explosion from a construction site located at Hillside Center. Read more.

5Keith Urban’s ‘All for the Hall’ to Feature Vince Gill, Hardy, Kelsea Ballerini & More

photo by Donna Vissman

Keith Urban and Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill will return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 5, for Urban’s All for the Hall concert, presented by City National Bank. Read more.

