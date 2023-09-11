Top Stories From Sept 11, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 11, 2023.

1Dream Hotel to Host a Bourbon & Dinner Event with Samples of Pappy Van Winkle

photo courtesy of BRND House

On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers August 21

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 21-25, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

photo from YouTube

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.

4$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Tennessee

lotto america

A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers in the Lotto America® drawing on Saturday night to win a grand prize worth $9.71 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $4.69 million. Read more.

5Man Allegedly Strikes WCSO Patrol Car While Fleeing Traffic Stop

Williamson County Sheriff\’s Office

On Friday at approximately 4:30 PM, Deputies attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry on Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area. Read more.

