Top Stories From Sept 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 11, 2023.
On Wednesday, October 4, Dream Nashville is giving bourbon aficionados the unique opportunity to sample Pappy, and a range of other Buffalo Trace bourbons, at an exclusive “Bourbon & Dinner” event. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for August 21-25, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17. Read more.
A single ticket in Tennessee matched all six numbers in the Lotto America® drawing on Saturday night to win a grand prize worth $9.71 million. The jackpot has a cash value of $4.69 million. Read more.
On Friday at approximately 4:30 PM, Deputies attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry on Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area. Read more.