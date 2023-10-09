Top Stories From October 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 9, 2023.
In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read more.
A historic conservation easement agreement will protect two 1,800-year-old indigenous (Native American) mounds next to Westhaven Golf Club. Read more.
Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.
If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video. Read more.
On Saturday, November 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.