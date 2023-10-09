Top Stories From October 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 9, 2023.

1Opening Date Announced for Garth Brooks’ Nashville Bar

photo by Donna Vissman

In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read more.

2Conservation Easement Will Protect Two Indigenous Mounds in Franklin

photo courtesy of Southern Land

A historic conservation easement agreement will protect two 1,800-year-old indigenous (Native American) mounds next to Westhaven Golf Club. Read more.

3Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

photo courtesy of Bobby Bones

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.

4Find Out How You Could Be in a Jason Aldean Video

photo by Theo Wargo

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video. Read more.

5Try New Wines and Sample Food at Upcoming Wine Down Main Street

Wine Down Main

On Saturday, November 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers at Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here