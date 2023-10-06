Top Stories From October 6, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here's a look at the top stories for October 6, 2023.

1National Merit Commended Students Named

Photo from WCS

The academic abilities of WCS high school students are continuing to break records. This year, 138 students were named National Merit Commended Students. The previous record, 94, was set in 2022. Read more.

2Conservation Easement Will Protect Two Indigenous Mounds in Franklin

photo courtesy of Southern Land

A historic conservation easement agreement will protect two 1,800-year-old indigenous (Native American) mounds next to Westhaven Golf Club. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Theatre

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

4What is Going on With Peacock Hill Park in College Grove?

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.

5Williamson County New Business Licenses for October 6, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 29 through October 6, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

