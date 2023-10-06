Top Stories From October 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 6, 2023.
The academic abilities of WCS high school students are continuing to break records. This year, 138 students were named National Merit Commended Students. The previous record, 94, was set in 2022. Read more.
A historic conservation easement agreement will protect two 1,800-year-old indigenous (Native American) mounds next to Westhaven Golf Club. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for September 29 through October 6, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.