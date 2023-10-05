Top Stories From October 5, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 5, 2023.
Twelve missing children from Davidson County have been located following a two-day collaborative operation in Nashville. Read more.
Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.
There has been a changing of the guard in the Franklin High School football program as Alex Melton was relieved of his duties as the Admirals’ head coach. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
The Powerball® jackpot evaded players Wednesday night, after no ticket matched all six number drawn – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X. Read more.