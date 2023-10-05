Top Stories From October 5, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 5, 2023.

112 Missing Children Found in 2-day Operation in Nashville

Twelve missing children from Davidson County have been located following a two-day collaborative operation in Nashville. Read more.

2What is Going on With Peacock Hill Park in College Grove?

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.

3Franklin Head Football Coach Relieved of Duties

alex melton
Photo via Dr. Shane Pantall on X (@wcsFHSsp)

There has been a changing of the guard in the Franklin High School football program as Alex Melton was relieved of his duties as the Admirals’ head coach. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Theatre

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

5Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.4 Billion for Oct. 7 Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot evaded players Wednesday night, after no ticket matched all six number drawn – white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here