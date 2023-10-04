Top Stories From October 4, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 4, 2023.

1Why the Harpeth River Turned Red

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to a call on Tuesday, Oct. 2 regarding the red color of a portion of the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing. Read more.

2What is Going on With Peacock Hill Park in College Grove?

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.

3Franklin Head Football Coach Relieved of Duties

alex melton
Photo via Dr. Shane Pantall on X (@wcsFHSsp)

There has been a changing of the guard in the Franklin High School football program as Alex Melton was relieved of his duties as the Admirals’ head coach. Read more.

4FEMA, FCC Conduct Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Oct. 4

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) tomorrow, Oct. 4. Read more.

5FirstBank Amphitheater Announces First Show of 2024

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Just as the 2023 season ended for FirstBank Amphitheater, they announced the first show of 2024. Read more.

