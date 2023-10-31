Top Stories From October 31, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 31, 2023.
Rendering from M.L. Rose
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater
It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th. Read more.
In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.
photo from Lotz House
Whether or not you believe, many places in Franklin have been associated with ghost sightings. Read more.
The cause of a Westhaven house fire on Sunday night (10/29) was an unattended candle burning too close to combustibles. Read more.