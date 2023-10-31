Top Stories From October 31, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 31, 2023.

1M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers to Open in Franklin

Rendering from M.L. Rose

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.

2New Kids on the Block to Perform at FirstBank Amphitheater

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th. Read more.

3Franklin Police Department Offers Two Active Shooter Response Classes for Public

In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.

4Haunted Franklin: 3 Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

lotz house
photo from Lotz House

Whether or not you believe, many places in Franklin have been associated with ghost sightings. Read more.

5Unattended Candle Causes House Fire in Franklin

The cause of a Westhaven house fire on Sunday night (10/29) was an unattended candle burning too close to combustibles. Read more.

