Top Stories From October 30, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 30, 2023.
It’s going to be a magical summer as New Kids on the Block just announced its “The Magic Summer Tour 2024” coming to FirstBank Amphitheater for two dates on July 16th and July 17th. Read more.
In light of the tragic mass shooting in Maine, the Franklin Police is offering two Active Shooter Response classes for the Public. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 30 through November 4, 2023. Read more.
General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a planned strike in Spring Hill. Read more.
The Williamson County Health Department will participate in the statewide Fight Flu ’23 effort on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and provide free flu shots to all eligible Tennesseans six-months and older. Read more.