Top Stories From October 3, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories fro October 3, 2023.

1What is Going on With Peacock Hill Park in College Grove?

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.

2Police Search for Burglary Suspects in Brentwood Neighborhood

Brentwood Police Department is leading a burglary investigation near Concord Hunt subdivision. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Pilates for Life in Franklin

Pilates for Life
photo courtesy of Pilates for Life

Pilates for Life celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 130 9th Ave S #110 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

4DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar to Open This Week

photo from Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies announced that its latest Live! destination, NASHVILLE LIVE!, will open to the public on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. Nationally acclaimed concepts DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR will be the first two of five venues to open. Read more.

5Nashville-based SmileDirectClub Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Photo Credit: SmileDirectClub

Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on October 2. Read more.

