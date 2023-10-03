Top Stories From October 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories fro October 3, 2023.
Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.
Brentwood Police Department is leading a burglary investigation near Concord Hunt subdivision. Read more.
Pilates for Life celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 130 9th Ave S #110 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
The Cordish Companies announced that its latest Live! destination, NASHVILLE LIVE!, will open to the public on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. Nationally acclaimed concepts DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR will be the first two of five venues to open. Read more.
Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on October 2. Read more.