Top Stories From October 28, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for October 28, 2024.

1Waldo’s Chicken in Nolensville will Open Soon

photo from Waldo\\’s Chicken & Beer

Waldo’s Chicken will soon open its 21st location. Read more

2Franklin Band Claims State Championship for 8th Time

Photo Submitted

For the eighth time, The Franklin Band has been recognized as the Tennessee State Champion by winning the Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday. Read more

3Victim Rescued After Falling in Rutherford County Cave

Photo: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale community Sunday, around 3:00 pm for an individual who fell approximately 80 feet to the base of the large sinkhole near the mouth of the cave. Read more

4Photos: Pumpkinfest in Downtown Franklin 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin transformed into an autumn wonderland on Saturday, October 26th, for the 39th annual Pumpkinfest, drawing thousands of visitors to Main Street for one of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved fall celebrations. Read more

5Franklin Police Department Swears in New Officers

From left to right: Officers William Travis, Noah Cline, Josh Hill, Kris Arnold, and Erick Lee (Franklin Police)
The Franklin Police Department has welcomed five new police officers to the force! Read more

