Top Stories From October 28, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 28, 2024.
Waldo’s Chicken will soon open its 21st location. Read more
For the eighth time, The Franklin Band has been recognized as the Tennessee State Champion by winning the Contest of Champions at Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday. Read more
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Snail Shell Cave in the Rockvale community Sunday, around 3:00 pm for an individual who fell approximately 80 feet to the base of the large sinkhole near the mouth of the cave. Read more
Franklin transformed into an autumn wonderland on Saturday, October 26th, for the 39th annual Pumpkinfest, drawing thousands of visitors to Main Street for one of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved fall celebrations. Read more
The Franklin Police Department has welcomed five new police officers to the force! Read more
