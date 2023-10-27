Top Stories From October 27, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 27, 2023.
The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area.
A Franklin teenager has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in Spring Hill over the weekend, WKRN reports.
Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water.
The Brentwood Bruins are 9-0 and a big part of that success is their Quarterback, Baylor Hayes.
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 20-27, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk.