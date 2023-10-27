Top Stories From October 27, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 27, 2023.

15 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time at PumpkinFest 2023

PumpkinFest 2022
photo courtesy of the Heritage Foundation

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area. Read more.

2Franklin Teen Arrested in Spring Hill Shooting

A Franklin teenager has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in Spring Hill over the weekend, WKRN reports. Read more.

3Franklin Water Utility Customers Urged to Conserve Water Due to Dry Weather

watering grass stock photo
Stock Photo

Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more.

4Get To Know Brentwood High Quarterback Baylor Hayes

The Brentwood Bruins are 9-0 and a big part of that success is their Quarterback, Baylor Hayes. Read more.

5Williamson County New Business Licenses for October 27, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 20-27, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here