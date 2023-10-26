Top Stories From October 26, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 26, 2023.
A Franklin teenager has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in Spring Hill over the weekend, WKRN reports. Read more.
Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more.
Congratulations to two Powerball players, one in Murfreesboro and one in Clarksville, who won $250,000 from the drawing held last night, Oct. 23, 2023. Read more.
The Brentwood Bruins are 9-0 and a big part of that success is their Quarterback, Baylor Hayes. Read more.
Antonio Peebles, 30, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with two counts of bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.