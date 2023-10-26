Top Stories From October 26, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 26, 2023.

1Franklin Teen Arrested in Spring Hill Shooting

A Franklin teenager has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting that occurred in Spring Hill over the weekend, WKRN reports. Read more.

2Franklin Water Utility Customers Urged to Conserve Water Due to Dry Weather

watering grass stock photo
Stock Photo

Due to very dry weather for the last few months, the Franklin Water Management Department is urging City of Franklin Water Utility District customers to voluntarily conserve water. Read more.

3$250,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

Congratulations to two Powerball players, one in Murfreesboro and one in Clarksville, who won $250,000 from the drawing held last night, Oct. 23, 2023. Read more.

4Get To Know Brentwood High Quarterback Baylor Hayes

The Brentwood Bruins are 9-0 and a big part of that success is their Quarterback, Baylor Hayes. Read more.

5Cookeville Man Indicted in Brentwood Bank Robberies

Antonio Peebles, 30, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with two counts of bank robbery, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

