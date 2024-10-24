Top Stories From October 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 24, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
On October 23rd at 7:10 pm SHPD officers responded to a disturbance at Target (1033 Crossings Blvd) to a reported argument inside the store between two women. Read more
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Talia Peluffo, 17. Read more
We’ll all scream for ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens its first location in Franklin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the popular Meridian Cool Springs development just off Carothers Parkway. Read more
