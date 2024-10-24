Top Stories From October 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 24, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Brentwood Library

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Spring Hill Police Respond to Shooting at Target Wednesday Evening

On October 23rd at 7:10 pm SHPD officers responded to a disturbance at Target (1033 Crossings Blvd) to a reported argument inside the store between two women. Read more

3Full List of Food Vendors to be at Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. Read more

4Missing Teen: Talia Peluffo of Franklin

Talia Peluffo (Franklin Police)

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Talia Peluffo, 17. Read more

5Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open First Franklin Location on October 24

photo courtesy of Handel\’s

We’ll all scream for ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens its first location in Franklin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the popular Meridian Cool Springs development just off Carothers Parkway. Read more

