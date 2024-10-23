Top Stories From October 23, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 23, 2024.
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Talia Peluffo, 17. Read more
We’ll all scream for ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens its first location in Franklin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the popular Meridian Cool Springs development just off Carothers Parkway. Read more
Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier that Green Onions (SKU 44168) with a pack-on date of September 25, 2024 sold in Trader Joe’s stores in the following states may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Read more
In preparation for building a new City Hall, Franklin City Court will be moving to the Franklin Police Department located at 900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee effective November 4, 2024. Read more
A fast-moving outbreak investigation is underway as health officials report 49 cases of E. col infections across 10 states, with a troubling link to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Read more
