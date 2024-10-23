Top Stories From October 23, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 23, 2024.

1Missing Teen: Talia Peluffo of Franklin

Talia Peluffo (Franklin Police)

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Talia Peluffo, 17. Read more

2Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open First Franklin Location on October 24

photo courtesy of Handel\’s

We’ll all scream for ice cream as Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens its first location in Franklin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the popular Meridian Cool Springs development just off Carothers Parkway. Read more

3Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Salmonella in Green Onions

trader Joe's green oninion recall
Photo from Trader Joe\’s

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier that Green Onions (SKU 44168) with a pack-on date of September 25, 2024 sold in Trader Joe’s stores in the following states may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Read more

4Franklin City Court to Move to Police Department

In preparation for building a new City Hall, Franklin City Court will be moving to the Franklin Police Department located at 900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee effective November 4, 2024. Read more

5E. coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

A fast-moving outbreak investigation is underway as health officials report 49 cases of E. col infections across 10 states, with a troubling link to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here