Top Stories From October 21, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 21, 2024.
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more
Optique Franklin held a ribbon cutting on October 9, 2024, for its location at 436 Main Street in Franklin Tennessee. Read more
Jelly Roll is currently out on the Beautifully Broken tour. When the tour was first announced, no Nashville dates were listed. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will host its seventh annual Preservation Symposium on Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Moore-Morris History & Culture Center. Read more
Later this week, Brentwood Assistant City Manager Jay Evans will become the next president of the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA). Read more
