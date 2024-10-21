Top Stories From October 21, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 21, 2024.

1Downtown Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event is This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: Optique Franklin

Optique Franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

Optique Franklin held a ribbon cutting on October 9, 2024, for its location at 436 Main Street in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

3Jelly Roll Adds Bridgestone Arena Stop to ‘Beautifully Broken’ Tour

photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Jelly Roll is currently out on the Beautifully Broken tour. When the tour was first announced, no Nashville dates were listed. Read more

4Heritage Foundation of Williamson County to Host Preservation Symposium

photo from Heritage Foundation of Williamson County

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will host its seventh annual Preservation Symposium on Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Moore-Morris History & Culture Center. Read more

5Brentwood’s Jay Evans To Be Named TCMA President

Later this week, Brentwood Assistant City Manager Jay Evans will become the next president of the Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA). Read more

