Top Stories From October 20, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 20, 2023.
Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 4th. New this year is a special Welcome to Franklin Concert featuring Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band (LTDB). Read more.
Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA®) will open its first free-standing, eight-gate Satellite Concourse – a major milestone of the BNA® Vision expansion program. Read more.
When Common Law Brewing Company opened in Spring Hill, Tennessee about a year and half ago, one of the things the owners vowed was to let people know they were part of the community. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023. Read more.