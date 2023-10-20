Top Stories From October 20, 2023

Andrea Hinds
1Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band to Perform at Franklin’s Family Day Event

Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 4th.  New this year is a special Welcome to Franklin Concert featuring Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band (LTDB). Read more.

2Nashville Airport Unveils Satellite Concourse to Accommodate Growing Travel Demand

Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA®) will open its first free-standing, eight-gate Satellite Concourse – a major milestone of the BNA® Vision expansion program. Read more.

3Common Law Brewing Company in Spring Hill Offers a Sense of Community

When Common Law Brewing Company opened in Spring Hill, Tennessee about a year and half ago, one of the things the owners vowed was to let people know they were part of the community. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 25

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023. Read more.

