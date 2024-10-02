Top Stories From October 2, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 2, 2024.

1Popular Nashville Brunch Spot Le Peep Opens Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch/brunch spot, Le Peep, opens today, Wednesday, October 2, in Franklin at 1110 Hillsboro Road. Read more

2Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief

John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more

3Brentwood Water Earns Perfect Score From State

Photo: City of Brentwood

On Sept. 4, officials with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) visited Brentwood to examine the city’s water distribution system. Read more

4Major League Baseball Player Pete Rose Has Died

photo courtesy of Music City Sports Card Collectibles and Autograph Show

Major league baseball player Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. Read more

55 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2024

health inspections

 

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Read more

