Top Stories From October 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories fro October 2, 2023.
Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for September 11-15, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
A shooting suspect has been arrested after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Maury County on Sunday. Read more.
The Powerball® has crossed the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $478.2 million. Read more.
Investigators want to speak with the subject in the video below. On September 10th, the owners of this home were having an open house. Read more.