Top Stories From October 2, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories fro October 2, 2023.

1What is Going on With Peacock Hill Park in College Grove?

Peacock Hill
photo from Williamson County Parks and Recreation

Two years ago, we reported about the opening of a new park in College Grove on Anita and Walter Olgivie’s property where Peacock Hill Inn, a 4-diamond Bed and Breakfast, had operated for ten years. And then there was nothing. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 11

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 11-15, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

3Wanted Suspect Shoots at Authorities During Police Chase in Maury Co.

A shooting suspect has been arrested after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Maury County on Sunday. Read more.

4Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.04 Billion for Oct. 2 Drawing

The Powerball® has crossed the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night. The jackpot has a cash value of $478.2 million. Read more.

5Items Allegedly Stolen During Open House in Spring Hill

Investigators want to speak with the subject in the video below. On September 10th, the owners of this home were having an open house. Read more.

