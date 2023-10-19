Top Stories From October 19, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 19, 2023.

1New Restaurant Brings Coastal Italian Flair to Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Bestia Mare is now open, bringing the feelings, flavors and freshness of coastal Italy to historic Downtown Franklin. Read more.

2Coming to Disney Plus November 2023

coming to disney plus november

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read more.

3Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Community Events During Grand Opening Weekend

photo courtesy of Tanger Outlets

Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening. Read more.

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Broken Wheel Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

5Top 25 Cheapest Property Transfers in Williamson County for Sept. 25

house for sale
Stock Photo

See the top 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 25-29, 2023. Read more.

