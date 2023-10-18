Top Stories From October 18, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for October 18, 2023.

1New Restaurant Brings Coastal Italian Flair to Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Bestia Mare is now open, bringing the feelings, flavors and freshness of coastal Italy to historic Downtown Franklin. Read more.

2Dolly to Perform at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Photo Credit is Butterfly Records and photographer is Vijat Mohindra

The halftime show for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game has become an iconic event in itself. And this year, it will be so again; the Cowboys will host another legendary icon to perform. Read more.

3Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Community Events During Grand Opening Weekend

photo courtesy of Tanger Outlets

Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening. Read more.

4Four WCS Students Ace the September ACT

Four Students Ace the September ACT
Photo from WCS

Less than one percent of all students earn a perfect ACT composite score. In the month of September, four WCS high school students joined that prestigious group. Read more.

5Ravenwood Ensemble to Perform at National Concert Band Festival

The Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble will perform a 40-minute concert on the main stage at the Music for All National Concert Band Festival at the end of March. Read more.

