Top Stories From October 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 18, 2023.
Bestia Mare is now open, bringing the feelings, flavors and freshness of coastal Italy to historic Downtown Franklin. Read more.
The halftime show for the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game has become an iconic event in itself. And this year, it will be so again; the Cowboys will host another legendary icon to perform. Read more.
Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening. Read more.
Less than one percent of all students earn a perfect ACT composite score. In the month of September, four WCS high school students joined that prestigious group. Read more.
The Ravenwood High Wind Ensemble will perform a 40-minute concert on the main stage at the Music for All National Concert Band Festival at the end of March. Read more.