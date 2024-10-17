Top Stories From October 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 17, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Design duo Brooke and Steve Giannetti will welcome distinguished photographer and author Drew Doggett to Patina Home & Garden in Leiper’s Fork to sign his stunning new book Untamed Spirits, Horses From Around The World. Read more
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, the Brentwood City Commission will honor the residents who served in the U.S. Military throughout the years with a special Veterans Day Ceremony at City Hall. Read more
The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. Read more
Nashville native Jelly Roll announced he’s putting down on Broadway. Read more
