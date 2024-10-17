Top Stories From October 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 17, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Bretnwood United Methodist Church

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

2Drew Doggett to Make Appearance at Patina Home & Garden

photo from Patina Home & Garden

Design duo Brooke and Steve Giannetti will welcome distinguished photographer and author Drew Doggett to Patina Home & Garden in Leiper’s Fork to sign his stunning new book Untamed Spirits, Horses From Around The World. Read more

3Brentwood Hosting Inaugural Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, the Brentwood City Commission will honor the residents who served in the U.S. Military throughout the years with a special Veterans Day Ceremony at City Hall. Read more

4Zoolumination at the Zoo Returns with the Option for Ice Skating

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

The country’s largest lantern festival Zoolumination, presented by Anheuser-Busch, returns even brighter to Nashville Zoo this holiday season. Read more

5Jelly Roll Announces Plans for a Spot on Broadway

photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Nashville native Jelly Roll announced he’s putting down on Broadway. Read more

