Top Stories From October 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 17, 2023.
Bestia Mare is now open, bringing the feelings, flavors and freshness of coastal Italy to historic Downtown Franklin. Read more.
Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. Now, they are opening in a new location in Brentwood. Read more.
Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening. Read more.
A new app developed by Gresham Smith called MPATH is going to help collect data for a walkability study of the city, and they need the community’s help. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.