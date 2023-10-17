Top Stories From October 17, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 17, 2023.

1New Restaurant Brings Coastal Italian Flair to Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

Bestia Mare is now open, bringing the feelings, flavors and freshness of coastal Italy to historic Downtown Franklin. Read more.

2Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese to Reopen in New Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. Now, they are opening in a new location in Brentwood. Read more.

3Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Community Events During Grand Opening Weekend

photo courtesy of Tanger Outlets

Nashville’s highly anticipated new shopping destination, Tanger Outlets Nashville, invites Middle Tennessee locals and visitors alike to celebrate the center’s Grand Opening. Read more.

4Franklin Tomorrow Partners with Gresham Smith on Walkability Study of Franklin

person walking dog
Stock Photo

A new app developed by Gresham Smith called MPATH is going to help collect data for a walkability study of the city, and they need the community’s help. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 25

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here