Top Stories From October 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 16, 2023.

1Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese to Reopen in New Location

photo by Donna Vissman

Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. Now, they are opening in a new location in Brentwood. Read more.

2Dunkin’ Launches First Ever Halloween Inflatable Décor, Inspired By Its Spider Donut

dunkin halloween donut inflatable

This October at Dunkin’, something wickedly sweet this way comes. The brand’s iconic Spider Donut is not just returning – it’s rising to new heights. Read more.

3Chick-fil-A Releases First-Ever Cookbook

Waffle Potato Fry Frittata recipe using Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries® from Chick-fil-A Shared Table partner Second Helpings in Atlanta, Ga.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook to raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste. Read more.

4Franklin Tomorrow Partners with Gresham Smith on Walkability Study of Franklin

person walking dog
Stock Photo

A new app developed by Gresham Smith called MPATH is going to help collect data for a walkability study of the city, and they need the community’s help. Read more.

5Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 25

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

