Top Stories From October 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 16, 2023.
Mama D's Baked Mac and Cheese opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. Now, they are opening in a new location in Brentwood.
This October at Dunkin', something wickedly sweet this way comes. The brand's iconic Spider Donut is not just returning – it's rising to new heights.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. released its first cookbook to raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of reducing food waste.
A new app developed by Gresham Smith called MPATH is going to help collect data for a walkability study of the city, and they need the community's help.
See where houses and property sold for September 25-29, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.