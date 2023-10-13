Top Stories From October 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 13, 2023.

1Greys Fine Cheese Announces Grand Opening at The Factory

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

Greys Fine Cheese, offering cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accouterments and wine will open later this month at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

29 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

credit-Canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

4Police and FBI Investigating After ATM Worker Robbed in Franklin

Police and FBI Investigating After ATM Worker Robbed in Franklin

Detectives in Franklin and the FBI are investigating after a worker servicing the ATM at the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road was robbed. Read more.

5Williamson County New Business Licenses for October 13, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 6-13, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

