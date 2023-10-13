Top Stories From October 13, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 13, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
Greys Fine Cheese, offering cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accouterments and wine will open later this month at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.
credit-Canva
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Detectives in Franklin and the FBI are investigating after a worker servicing the ATM at the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road was robbed. Read more.
These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 6-13, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.