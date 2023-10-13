Top Stories From October 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 12, 2023.

1Greys Fine Cheese Announces Grand Opening at The Factory

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

Greys Fine Cheese, offering cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accouterments and wine will open later this month at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

2Don’t Miss Spring Hill’s Trunk or Treat This Halloween

Calling all little ghouls and goblins! Spring Hill’s 3rd annual SHPD/City of Spring Hill Trunk or Treat is returning Oct. 28! Read more.

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

credit-Canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

4Suspect Steals Credit Cards From Franklin Fitness Center

franklin police credit card crime oct12
Photo from Franklin Police

Franklin Police want to identify this man. He stole credit cards from a Franklin YMCA locker and then used them at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Read more.

52023 Halloween Movies at Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here