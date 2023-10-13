Top Stories From October 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 12, 2023.
Greys Fine Cheese, offering cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accouterments and wine will open later this month at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
Calling all little ghouls and goblins! Spring Hill’s 3rd annual SHPD/City of Spring Hill Trunk or Treat is returning Oct. 28! Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.
Franklin Police want to identify this man. He stole credit cards from a Franklin YMCA locker and then used them at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. Read more.
If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.