Top Stories From October 11, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 11, 2023.

1City of Franklin Wins Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Economy

The City of Franklin has won a 2023 Voice of The People (VOP) Award for Excellence in Economy. Read more.

2Don’t Miss Spring Hill’s Trunk or Treat This Halloween

Calling all little ghouls and goblins! Spring Hill’s 3rd annual SHPD/City of Spring Hill Trunk or Treat is returning Oct. 28! Read more.

3Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

photo courtesy of Bobby Bones

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.

4Spring Hill’s Fainting Goat Coffee Shop to Expand to Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop is expanding to Franklin. Read more.

52023 Halloween Movies at Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.

