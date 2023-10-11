Top Stories From October 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 11, 2023.
The City of Franklin has won a 2023 Voice of The People (VOP) Award for Excellence in Economy. Read more.
Calling all little ghouls and goblins! Spring Hill’s 3rd annual SHPD/City of Spring Hill Trunk or Treat is returning Oct. 28! Read more.
photo courtesy of Bobby Bones
Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop is expanding to Franklin. Read more.
photo from Franklin Theatre
If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.