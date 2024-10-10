Top Stories From October 10, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 10, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County. Read more
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will be in Nashville on October 17 to speak at Parnassus Books to discuss her newly released memoir, “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House” along with American writer and presidential biographer Jon Meacham. Read more
Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea collected his second coach of the week honor, this time from the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Read more
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre announce plans to contribute to Hurricane Helene relief efforts by collecting toilet paper donations at The Star Bright Players’ upcoming performances of Urinetown the Musical. Read more
