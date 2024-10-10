Top Stories From October 10, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 10, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Closure of I-440E Off-Ramp to 21st Avenue Begins

TDOT

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County. Read more

3Nancy Pelosi to Speak at Sold Out Book Event in Nashville

Pelosi.house.gov / Amazon

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will be in Nashville on October 17 to speak at Parnassus Books to discuss her newly released memoir, “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House” along with American writer and presidential biographer Jon Meacham. Read more

4Vandy Football Head Coach Recognized By Bear Bryant Awards

Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea collected his second coach of the week honor, this time from the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards. Read more

5WCPR Children’s Theatre to Collect Supplies For Hurricane Helene During Urinetown the Musical

Urinetown the Musical

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre announce plans to contribute to Hurricane Helene relief efforts by collecting toilet paper donations at The Star Bright Players’ upcoming performances of Urinetown the Musical. Read more

