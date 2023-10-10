Top Stories From October 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 10, 2023.
photo by Donna Vissman
In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read more.
Meet the two sauces new to the family of McD’s sauces you already love—the Sweet & Spicy Jam and our take on Mambo Sauce inspired by the DC classic. Read more.
photo courtesy of Bobby Bones
Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop is expanding to Franklin. Read more.
photo from Franklin Theatre
If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.