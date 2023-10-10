Top Stories From October 10, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for October 10, 2023.

1Opening Date Announced for Garth Brooks’ Nashville Bar

photo by Donna Vissman

In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read more.

2McDonald’s Drops 2 New Sauces for Limited Time Only

Meet the two sauces new to the family of McD’s sauces you already love—the Sweet & Spicy Jam and our take on Mambo Sauce inspired by the DC classic. Read more.

3Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

photo courtesy of Bobby Bones

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home. Read more.

4Spring Hill’s Fainting Goat Coffee Shop to Expand to Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The Fainting Goat opened its doors in Spring Hill six years ago; now, the coffee shop is expanding to Franklin. Read more.

52023 Halloween Movies at Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

If you like Halloween movies and prefer to watch them on the big screen, Franklin Theatre has a selection of movies playing now until Halloween. Read more.

