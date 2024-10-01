Top Stories From October 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 1, 2024.

1Major League Baseball Player Pete Rose Has Died

photo courtesy of Music City Sports Card Collectibles and Autograph Show

Major league baseball player Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. Read more

25 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2024

tattoo studios

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Read more

3Nashville Zoo Welcomes Two Komodo Dragon Hatchlings

Photo Credits: Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more

4Riley Green Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

photo from Faster Horses Music Festival

Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more

5Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Franklin

Graze Craze in Franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

Graze Craze held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 26, 2024, at 354 Down’s Blvd. Suite 104 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

