Top Stories From October 1, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 1, 2024.
photo courtesy of Music City Sports Card Collectibles and Autograph Show
Major league baseball player Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. Read more
These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Read more
Photo Credits: Nashville Zoo
Nashville Zoo is proud to announce its first-ever successful hatching of two Komodo dragons. Read more
photo from Faster Horses Music Festival
Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more
Photo by Jim Wood
Graze Craze held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 26, 2024, at 354 Down’s Blvd. Suite 104 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more
