Top Stories From November 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 9, 2023.
The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
WCS student-athletes left the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship with three new State titles. Read more.
Speakeasy cocktail bar Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII is now open in downtown Franklin at 317 Main Street, Franklin. Read more.
On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.