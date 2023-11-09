Top Stories From November 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 9, 2023.

1Slim & Husky’s to Open at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

The Factory at Franklin today announced that popular Nashville-based restaurant chain Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria will start construction at the historic mixed-use development this winter. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

canva

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.

3WCS Students Take Individual, State Cross-Country Titles

Cross Country State 2023
Photo by WCS

WCS student-athletes left the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship with three new State titles. Read more.

4Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII Opens in Downtown Franklin

Amendment XVII Cocktail Bar
photo from Amendment XVIII Bar

Speakeasy cocktail bar Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII is now open in downtown Franklin at 317 Main Street, Franklin. Read more.

5PHOTOS: Franklin Family Day Featuring Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band

photo by Jim Wood

On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.

