Top Stories From November 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 8, 2023.

1WCS Students Take Individual, State Cross-Country Titles

Cross Country State 2023
Photo by WCS

WCS student-athletes left the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship with three new State titles. Read more.

2Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII Opens in Downtown Franklin

Amendment XVII Cocktail Bar
photo from Amendment XVIII Bar

Speakeasy cocktail bar Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII is now open in downtown Franklin at 317 Main Street, Franklin. Read more.

3PHOTOS: Franklin Family Day Featuring Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band

photo by Jim Wood

On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.

4Scooter’s Coffee is Serving Up Gratitude on Veterans Day

To thank our nation’s Veterans for their courage and service in protecting our freedom, Scooter’s Coffee is offering them a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Read more.

5Photo of the Day: November 8, 2023

photo courtesy of North Italia

North Italia has revealed a new fall/winter menu. Read more.

