Top Stories From November 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 8, 2023.
WCS student-athletes left the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship with three new State titles. Read more.
Speakeasy cocktail bar Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII is now open in downtown Franklin at 317 Main Street, Franklin. Read more.
On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.
To thank our nation’s Veterans for their courage and service in protecting our freedom, Scooter’s Coffee is offering them a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Read more.
North Italia has revealed a new fall/winter menu. Read more.