Top Stories From November 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 7, 2023.
On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.
To thank our nation’s Veterans for their courage and service in protecting our freedom, Scooter’s Coffee is offering them a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Read more.
Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots through the Graceworks Ministries Manger program through Sunday, December 10. Read more.
The Reserve celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on October 25, 2023, at 2000 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.
The Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Nov. 10. Read more.