Top Stories From November 7, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 7, 2023.

1PHOTOS: Franklin Family Day Featuring Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band

photo by Jim Wood

On Saturday, November 4th, The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was filled with the community for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day. Read more.

2Scooter’s Coffee is Serving Up Gratitude on Veterans Day

To thank our nation’s Veterans for their courage and service in protecting our freedom, Scooter’s Coffee is offering them a free handcrafted drink of any size on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Read more.

3Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department Now Collecting Toys for Tots

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots through the Graceworks Ministries Manger program through Sunday, December 10. Read more.

4Ribbon Cutting: The Reserve in Spring Hill

The Reserve in Spring Hill
Photo from Spring Hill Chamber

The Reserve celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on October 25, 2023, at 2000 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.

5Franklin Driver Services to Close for Planned Remodel

The Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Nov. 10. Read more.

