Top Stories From November 6, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 6, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: The Reserve in Spring Hill

The Reserve in Spring Hill
Photo from Spring Hill Chamber

The Reserve celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on October 25, 2023, at 2000 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.

2Franklin Driver Services to Close for Planned Remodel

The Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Nov. 10. Read more.

3Firefighter, Dogs Injured in Nolensville House Fire

Photo by Nolensville Fire

On Sunday afternoon, at 4:20pm, Nolensville Fire responded to a two-alarm residential fire on Stoneway Ct. Read more.

4Geodis Park Announces First Concert for 2024

photo from Live Nation

Geodis Park announced the first concert for 2024. Read more.

5Mojo’s Tacos to Open in Nolensville

Mojo's Tacos
photo from Mojo’s Tacos Facebook

Mojo’s Tacos just announced a third location is in the works. Read more.

