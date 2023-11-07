Top Stories From November 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 6, 2023.
Photo from Spring Hill Chamber
The Reserve celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting on October 25, 2023, at 2000 Reserve Blvd in Spring Hill Tennessee. Read more.
The Franklin Driver Services Center, located at 3830 Carothers Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Nov. 10. Read more.
Photo by Nolensville Fire
On Sunday afternoon, at 4:20pm, Nolensville Fire responded to a two-alarm residential fire on Stoneway Ct. Read more.
photo from Live Nation
Geodis Park announced the first concert for 2024. Read more.
photo from Mojo’s Tacos Facebook
Mojo’s Tacos just announced a third location is in the works. Read more.