Top Stories From November 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 5, 2024.

1Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2024. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Photo by Jim Wood

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, located at 990 Meridian Blvd. in Franklin, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on October 25, 2024. Read more

3Man Charged with Attempting to Destroy an Energy Facility in Nashville

Skyler Philippi (Photo: MNPD)

Skyler Philippi, 24, of Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested by federal agents and charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility. Read more

4Giving Machine to Return to Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

This December, downtown Franklin welcomes back Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for another season of giving. Read more

5Nashville International Airport Opens New Taxi and Limo Pickup Lots for Passengers

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is pleased to announce the opening of a new, more convenient taxi and limo pickup area. Read more

