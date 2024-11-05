Top Stories From November 4, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 4, 2024.
This December, downtown Franklin welcomes back Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for another season of giving. Read more
Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is pleased to announce the opening of a new, more convenient taxi and limo pickup area. Read more
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Franklin Transit will offer free rides on its fixed routes to help voters get to the polls. Read more
Feed America First invites you to Life at the Table, an evening dedicated to the traditions, stories, and joy shared around the dinner table, while raising crucial support to provide healthy meals for those in need. Read more
On Thursday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department named Capt. Nick Surre, a dedicated law enforcement professional with 18 years of experience, as the department’s next assistant police chief. Read more
