Top Stories From November 4, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for November 4, 2024.

1Giving Machine to Return to Downtown Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

This December, downtown Franklin welcomes back Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for another season of giving. Read more

2Nashville International Airport Opens New Taxi and Limo Pickup Lots for Passengers

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is pleased to announce the opening of a new, more convenient taxi and limo pickup area. Read more

3Franklin Transit to Offer Free Rides to the Polls

photo from Franklin Transit

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Franklin Transit will offer free rides on its fixed routes to help voters get to the polls. Read more

4Feed America First to Hold Gala in Franklin

photo from Feed America First

Feed America First invites you to Life at the Table, an evening dedicated to the traditions, stories, and joy shared around the dinner table, while raising crucial support to provide healthy meals for those in need. Read more

5Brentwood Names Nick Surre as Next Assistant Police Chief

Nick Surre (Brentwood Police)

On Thursday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department named Capt. Nick Surre, a dedicated law enforcement professional with 18 years of experience, as the department’s next assistant police chief. Read more

