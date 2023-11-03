Top Stories From November 3, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 3, 2023.

1Mojo’s Tacos to Open in Nolensville

Mojo's Tacos
photo from Mojo’s Tacos Facebook

Mojo’s Tacos just announced a third location is in the works. Read more.

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more.

3Williamson County New Business Licenses for November 3, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for November 3, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. Read more.

4M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers to Open in Franklin

Rendering from M.L. Rose

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Franklin. Read more.

5Cookie Fix Opens First TN Location in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

A new southern bakery is now open in Franklin’s Berry Farms community (and no, it’s not Crumbl Cookies). Read more.

